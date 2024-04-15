Another mild day aross Southeast Michigan on Tuesday

(CBS DETROIT) - Another mild day is in store for Metro Detroit on Tuesday.

Temperatures will begin our day again in the mid-40s and will warm into the low-60s. The sun will shine early in the morning, but by lunchtime, expect partly cloudy skies, then change to mostly cloudy skies late in the day. Winds will be out of the east at around 10 miles per hour.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

A chance of rain will begin to move in Tuesday evening, but more likely we can expect rain showers overnight and through Wednesday, where a marginal chance of severe weather will be possible in the afternoon and early evening.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

For your latest NEXT Weather forecast, watch on air on CBS Detroit, online on CBSDetroit.com, or streaming on the CBS Detroit app, Paramount+, or PlutoTV.