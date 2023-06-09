Mike Batayeh, "Breaking Bad" actor and comedian, dies at age 52

Mike Batayeh, a comedian and actor who appeared on several television shows, including the acclaimed hit "Breaking Bad," has died, his family announced. He was 52.

Batayeh died of a "massive heart attack" at his home June 1, his five sisters said in a statement to CBS News on Friday. His manager told CBS News he died in his sleep.

"He was a kind, sensitive, intelligent, and gifted soul," Batayeh's sisters said. "This is such a devastating loss of a huge life and Mike will be missed by us and so many people in all parts of the world."

"Breaking Bad" fans knew Batayeh as Dennis Markowski, the manager of an industrial laundromat that served as the front for a meth lab on the award-winning show starring Bryan Cranston, Anna Gunn and Aaron Paul. Batayeh played the role for three episodes in Season Nos. 4 and 5, according to IMDb.

Batayeh appeared in several other TV shows, including "CSI: Miami," "JAG" and "Everybody Loves Raymond." He also appeared in the Adam Sandler movie "You Don't Mess with the Zohan."

As a comedian, Batayeh performed in the U.S. as well as the Middle East, and he was in a comedy special for Showtime Arabia, according to his sisters' statement. He also performed at a comedy festival in Jordan's capital of Amman at the invitation of the Jordanian royal family, according to the statement.

He was preceded in death by his sister Jeannie, and his parents.