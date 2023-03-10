Michiganders brace for more snow, prepare for potential power outages

SOUTH LYON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - With more snow on the way Friday, Michiganders are once again worried about power outages. Thousands lost power in last week's storm, and hundreds of thousands lost power the week before that in the ice storm. Some lost power for multiple days.

Many said they appreciate the crews who work hard in the cold to restore power, but their frustrations lie with the Michigan power system. Those grievances will be heard at public town hall meetings planned by the Michigan Public service Commission.

"We had power outage for four days," said South Lyon resident Eric Atchison. "It sucked."

New Hudson resident Rebecca Connel said she is ready for spring but is prepared for the snow.

"Two weeks ago we got a generator," said Connell. "We live out rural, so if we lose power we lose well. Which is toilets and water, and is pretty hard living."

Her generator served her well in these last storms, as her neighbors lost power for six days.

DTE is in the process of requesting a rate increase, an additional $622 million in annual revenue from customers.

Connell said she is fine with a rate hike if it goes towards investing in underground power lines.

"In order to fix the infrastructure, they're going to need money to do it," she said.

DTE did not make anyone available for an interview. In a statement, they said they have all the equipment needed to restore power to customers impacted by Friday's weather.