Michigan worker dies from carbon monoxide poisoning while polishing barn floor

Police continue to search for missing Warren woman, Red Wings win 5th straight and more top stories

Police continue to search for missing Warren woman, Red Wings win 5th straight and more top stories

Police continue to search for missing Warren woman, Red Wings win 5th straight and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — A 43-year-old Troy man died, and another man is in critical condition from carbon monoxide poisoning while working inside an enclosed pole barn in Almont.

The two men were contractors from a Shelby Township-based company who worked as cement finishers, grinding and polishing a concrete floor at a detached pole barn on Hough Road on Jan. 3.

When the employer had not heard from the two men by 8:30 p.m., he contacted the homeowner, who found the two men unconscious, according to the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration. The men were reportedly using propane-powered equipment in the enclosed barn without ventilation.

Both men were taken to an area hospital, where the Troy man later died. A 50-year-old Mt. Clemens man remains in critical condition, according to police.

The Oakland County Medical Examiner's Office determined the Troy man died as a result of carbon monoxide poisoning.

It is the first worker death reported in Michigan in 2025. There were 31 MIOSHA-related deaths in 2024, according to the state.

"People need to keep in mind that carbon monoxide poisoning is extremely dangerous, particularly in enclosed or poorly ventilated areas such as pole barns," said Almont Chief of Police Daniel Willis. "Contractors and homeowners using fuel-powered equipment or heating devices in these environments face significant risks if proper safety precautions are not taken."

Police have not yet released the names of the two men.

Carbon monoxide is an odorless and colorless gas that is produced when burning fuels like gas, wood, propane or charcoal, according to the Mayo Clinic. Tightly enclosed spaces can increase the buildup of the gas.

Poisoning happens when carbon monoxide builds up in the blood.