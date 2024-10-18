Michigan woman to stand trial for alleged double voting incident in St. Clair Shores

Trump rally, Detroit Free Press Marathon Health Expo held at same event center and more stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan woman charged in connection with an alleged double voting incident during the primary election will stand trial.

Stacey Kramer, 56, of St. Clair Shores, is charged with one count of voting absentee and in person and one count of offering to vote more than once, according to the Michigan Attorney General's office.

Kramer and six other people, including four voters, have been charged following an investigation by Attorney General Dana Nessel.

"Although cases of double voting are extremely rare, my office remains committed to prosecuting voter fraud," Nessel said in a statement. "Through the preliminary examination process, our prosecutors were able to exhibit sufficient evidence of the alleged offenses to advance this case toward a trial, and we are pleased to see this case proceed through the judicial process."

State officials allege that Kramer requested an in-person ballot on election day despite already submitting an absentee ballot. Both votes were counted in the primary election, according to a news release.

She is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 4.

Nessel also charged St. Clair Shores residents Frank Prezzato, 68, Douglas Kempkins, Jr., 44, and Geneva O'Day, 62 for allegedly double voting.

Assistant clerks Patricia Guciardo, 73, and Emily McClintock, 42, were charged with one count of falsifying election returns or records, one count of voting absentee and in person, and one count of offering to vote more than once. Assistant Clerk Molly Brasure, 31, is charged with two counts of falsifying election returns or records and two counts of voting absentee and in person, and one count of offering to vote more than once.

St. Clair Shores Mayor Kip Walby has since voiced outrage, called on Nessel to investigate the case further, and insisted there was no criminal intent.