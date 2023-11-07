Michigan woman sentenced to 20 years for sexual exploitation of children

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan woman who admitted to producing child pornagraphy with an infant and a 5-year-old is sentenced to 20 years in prison, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced last week.

Amber Nicole Dunbar, 27, of Warren, pleaded guilty back in March to sexual exploitation of children and distribution of child pornagraphy.

Dunbar admitted to creating images of herself engaging in sexual conduct with the infant in August 2022 and sending the images to another person living in Tennessee. The individual was being investigated for child pornography at the time and told authorities that he would ask users on an app to send him content.

The investigation expanded to Michigan when authorities uncovered communication between the individual and Dunbar. FBI agents executed a search warrant at Dunbar's home. She admitted to engaging in sex acts with the infant and producing child pornography with the 5-year-old.

"Ms. Dunbar's exploitation of her daughter and other victims is deplorable," said Cheyvoryea Gibson, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Michigan, in a written statement. "While the harm the defendant inflicted on these innocent children cannot be undone, we hope this sentence brings a small sense of justice to all those impacted in this case. Protecting children from dangerous predators is a top priority for the FBI, and we remain fully committed to investigating criminals who take advantage of minors in this indefensible way."