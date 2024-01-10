UPDATE: Westbound I-696 traffic shift to M-10 delayed due to Michigan winter storm forecast

(CBS DETROIT) - The bridge work scheduled to happen east of Telegraph Road as part of the I-696 Restore the Reuther project has been delayed, and will now start on Jan. 16.

This work, which was initially supposed to begin on Jan. 12, was delayed due to the winter storm expected in Michigan. It will require detours to be in place until early May, the Michigan Department of Transportation announced.

The Michigan Department of Transportation announced traffic will be detoured to northbound M-10 and back to westbound I-696 through early May.

In addition to this, several lane and ramp closures will be in place.

Starting at 9 a.m. Friday, Jan. 16, MDOT says the following lane and ramp closures:

Westbound I-696 will be reduced to two lanes from Lahser Road to M-10,

Northbound M-10 will have the left lane closed from Lahser Road to westbound I-696,

The Evergreen Road ramp to westbound I-696 will be closed,

The Lahser Road ramp to northbound M-10 will be closed, and

The northbound US-24 (Telegraph Road) ramp to northbound M-10 will be closed.

In addition to these closures, at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 17, the following traffic restrictions will be in place:

Westbound I-696 will have two lanes open from Southfield Road to Lahser Road, and

The southbound US-24 ramp to westbound I-696 will be closed.

After the Saturday work is done, westbound I-696 will have two lanes open, with traffic being detoured to M-10 and then back to I-696 near Telegraph until sometime in early May.

In addition to this traffic update, MDOT is reminding residents that I-696 will have three lanes open in both directions between I-275 and US-24 until the spring. In the spring, crews will begin work in this area again, and traffic will go down to two lanes.

This is part of the $275 million Restore the Reuther project, made possible through Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Rebuilding Michigan program.

According to MDOT, crews will rebuild westbound I-696 from east of Telegraph Road to I-275 this year, as eastbound lanes were rebuilt in 2023.