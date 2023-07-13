Michigan water rescue team saves 7 people, 1 dog in Vermont flooding

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan water rescue team that traveled to Vermont to assist first responders was able to save seven people and one dog.

According to a social media post from the Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division, the Swiftwater Team used night ops capabilities to complete the rescue amid a catastrophic flood in the northeast.

The Michigan Task Force 1 Swiftwater Team relied on its Night Ops capabilities last night to save 7 people and a dog as the efforts to rescue flood-trapped residents in Vermont continued around the clock. @MichStatePolice @MABASMI @VEMVT #MIREADY #EMAC pic.twitter.com/wu7lI8mROl — MichEMHS (@MichEMHS) July 12, 2023

The eight-member team joined other out-of-state teams from North Carolina, Connecticut, and New York on Tuesday to respond to reports of trapped residents. The team is expected to return to Michigan on July 19.

It is the second time this year the state sent support through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC).

EMAC allows disaster-impacted states to request assistance from other member states. Members include all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands.