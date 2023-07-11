Michigan water rescue team respond to catastrophic flooding in Vermont

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police announced a waster rescue team will be heading to Vermont to support first responders following catastrophic flooding.

The MSP Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division deployed the Type III Swiftwater Team from the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System (MI-MABAS). State officials say an eight-member team joined other out-of-state teams from North Carolina, Connecticut, and New York on Tuesday and will respond to reports of trapped residents.

The team is expected to return on July 19.

"Our Michigan team is on the ground and ready to help. Many local first responders have been conducting life-saving rescue operations non-stop for the last 48 hours," said Capt. Kevin Sweeney, deputy state director of Emergency Management and commander. "When other states ask for help, it is our duty to answer the call."

This is the second time this year the state sent support through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC).

EMAC allows disaster-impacted states to request assistance from other member states. Members include all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands.