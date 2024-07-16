Michigan teen severely injured after losing control of motorcycle, falling off top floor of parking structure

Trump appears at RNC, jury deliberations resume in Samantha Woll murder trial and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - An 18-year-old Detroit-area man was injured after he lost control of a motorcycle and went off the top level of a parking structure last week.

At 6:19 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to the Park Street Parking Structure in Birmingham after receiving a report of a man who had fallen from the top level.

When they arrived, they discovered an 18-year-old West Bloomfield man lying on the sidewalk with people attempting to provide aid.

Fire officials also arrived, and the teen was taken to a local hospital with severe injuries.

Witnesses told officers that the victim was riding his friend's motorcycle when he lost control and struck the barrier wall. He went over the edge and fell to the ground level.

The investigation is ongoing.