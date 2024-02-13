Michigan State University holds remembrance gathering one year after mass shooting on campus

EAST LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State University held a remembrance gathering for the community Tuesday night, one year after the mass shooting on campus.

The MSU community is still trying to heal. The remembrance gathering was a way for them to come together and reflect.

"Last year obviously there was a lot of mixed emotions. There was fear, there was anger, there was hurt. And this year I think, I think it's just that we want to support each other and stick together," said Gracie Tuck, an MSU sophomore.

At the event, the community was able to contribute to a shared art project that will be displayed on campus, and they were able to give feedback on the permanent memorial that is planned.

"We love MSU. This is our second home. We have so many friends here, so many close relatives. And so it just makes it, means a lot to us to come out here and pay our respects to the lives that were lost," said Gigi Ginsbach, MSU freshman.

At the gathering, the large group held luminaries and flowers as they honored the three Spartans who were killed in the shooting.

Students said their focus on campus since then has been on kindness.

"Everyone heals in their own process. It's all different for everyone. It took me ages to heal from what happened. I lived in my sorority house last year, and all I think about is having to push our couches against our doors to feel a remotely some kind of safe sense," said Campbell Berg, an MSU Junior.

They said all their lives have been forever changed

"Don't take anything for granted because you don't know what's going to happen. This was just another day for everybody that was here. And now it's a day of remembrance," said MSU student Ava Frommart.