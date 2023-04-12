Michigan State University students hold gun safety walkout

EAST LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Dozens of MSU students participated in a walkout Wednesday afternoon in a demonstration to demand action on gun reform.

The group walked from Berkey Hall, which is one of the sites of the deadly shooting in February, and ended at the Spartan Statue.

The event was organized by MSU's Students Demand Action and the student-led organization March For Our Lives.

Wednesday's walkout comes one day prior to the two-month anniversary of the mass shooting that left three students dead and five others hospitalized.