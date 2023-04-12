Watch CBS News
Local News

Michigan State University students hold gun safety walkout

/ CBS Detroit

Michigan State University students hold gun safety walkout
Michigan State University students hold gun safety walkout 00:59

EAST LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Dozens of MSU students participated in a walkout Wednesday afternoon in a demonstration to demand action on gun reform.

The group walked from Berkey Hall, which is one of the sites of the deadly shooting in February, and ended at the Spartan Statue. 

The event was organized by MSU's Students Demand Action and the student-led organization March For Our Lives. 

Wednesday's walkout comes one day prior to the two-month anniversary of the mass shooting that left three students dead and five others hospitalized. 

First published on April 12, 2023 / 6:19 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.