Michigan State University police say they're prepared for big game against University of Michigan

EAST LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - In less than 24 hours, East Lansing will be hopping second-ranked Michigan comes to town to take on Michigan State.

As fans file into Spartan Stadium, they'll notice some new security updates that MSU police say should make gameday run smoother.

"We have a robust safety and security plan in place that guides our event operations. We're well prepared," said MSU Police Chief Chris Rozman. "We're ready. and we're looking forward to seeing everybody tomorrow."

MSU has overhauled security across campus, including new measures right at the entrances to Spartan Stadium.

"Earlier this season, we did implement metal detectors and a weapons detection system as you enter Spartan Stadium. It's actually helped speed things up because we don't have people getting things out of their pockets," Rozman said.

Weapons of any kind, including pepper spray, can't go into the stadium, and only clear bags are permitted.

"No weapons can come into Spartan Stadium; that would include any tasers, firearms, pepper spray, anything that could be construed as a weapon, a knife, and so forth. Leave those things at home. No need to bring them inside Spartan Stadium," Rozman said.

Rozman said that MSU police will work closely with East Lansing police to address any furniture burning incidents, but he says, win or lose, just don't do it.

For a full list of prohibited items, visit here.