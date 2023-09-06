Michigan State University adds metal detectors at Spartan Stadium

EAST LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State University is adding walk-through metal detectors at Spartan Stadium.

The metal detectors will be in place for Saturday's game against Richmond.

Fans are encouraged to arrive at the stadium early. Fans will not initially be asked to remove items from their pockets unless a metal detector goes off. If that happens, fans will be checked with a security wand.

"We are committed to continuing to enhance our safety and security portfolio at Michigan State University," said Vice President and Chief Safety Officer Marlon Lynch in a statement. "This new addition to Spartan Stadium will continue to make sure the venue remains safe for all to enjoy."

Walk-through metal detectors are already in place at the Breslin Center and will soon be added to the Wharton Center, Munn Ice Arena and the MSU Tennis Center.