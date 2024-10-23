Watch CBS News
Michigan State University opens early voting center on campus

By Elle Meyers

EAST LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Early in-person voting is upon us, and new voting sites aim to make it even easier for young voters to cast their ballots. 

The East Lansing City Clerk's office partnered with WKAR, a mid-Michigan public radio and TV station, to set up an early voting center on Michigan State University's campus.

"It was very helpful that it was on campus because I didn't want to have to find another place to do it, and I actually have a career event on voting day, so it's nice to do it early," said MSU student Maeve Dunkel.

East Lansing City Clerk Marie Wicks describes this new voting location as a one-stop shop for voters.

"At our site, we can not only issue ballots, and voters can put their ballots through the tabulator, but we can register students to vote," said Wicks. "For students, it's absolutely seamless."

For WKAR general manager Shawn Turner, the new site is an extension of the station's work informing the public. 

"We thought it was a natural partnership with the city of East Lansing to open up our doors to be an early voting center for the more than 50,000 students at Michigan State University," said Turner. 

Dunkel tells CBS News Detroit that just getting to a polling location is enough to dissuade young voters. 

"I think it's important to have access on campus because it's such a big campus so getting off is really hard, especially if you're in the dorms. I live off campus so it's nice because I was already here for class," she said. 

MSU's early voting center will be open through Sunday, Nov. 3.

