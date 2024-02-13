Michigan State University offering mental health services for students, staff and community

Michigan State University Chief of Police Chris Rozman reflects on one year since campus shooting

Michigan State University Chief of Police Chris Rozman reflects on one year since campus shooting

Michigan State University Chief of Police Chris Rozman reflects on one year since campus shooting

EAST LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State University support is offering mental health support to students and staff as the university remembers the victims one year after the mass shooting.

The services are provided by MSU Counseling and Psychiatric Services and the MSU Employee Assistance Program. Additionally, there are resources for members of the East Lansing community. For more information on the communitywide support, call 517-353-3070.

Students seeking support can find more information here. Resources for employees can be found here.

MSU remembers victims of mass shooting

The student body will hold a candlelight ceremony at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night to honor everyone impacted by the shooting that killed three students and injured five others.

Additionally, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered for U.S. and state flags within the State Capitol and public buildings and spaces across the state to be lowered to half-staff on Tuesday.

"A year ago today, every Spartan's heart broke as our campus was shattered by gun violence," Whitmer said in a statement. "Today, let's lean on each other — it's what we do best. Spartans are strong because we always have each other's backs. Let's stand united as we remember those we lost, support those who bear scars both seen and unseen from that day and continue to heal and process together."

MSU Police Chief Chris Rozman, who attended the university, says he was proud of his team as they continue to heal from the shooting one year later.

"All of our first responders, both MSU police and public safety, all of our other local, county, state, federal partners, it's been a long year, and we've been on our own healing journey just like our community has been on a healing journey. But we've done it together. We are all Spartans. We often say we are Spartans protecting Spartans at MSU Police," Rozman said.