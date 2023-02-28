Michigan State University lifts COVID-19 vaccination requirement

EAST LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State University announced it will no longer require the COVID-19 vaccine for students, staff and faculty.

According to a notice from university physician, Dr. Michael Brown, the change is effective Tuesday. Officials say there may be limited situations in which professional students and employees will need to be vaccinated due to requirements from hospitals and health care facilities.

"As both the virus and our understanding of it continues to evolve, there is widespread protection due to the number of individuals vaccinated. New vaccine boosters and treatment options are widely available, and we know better how to protect those most vulnerable," Brown said. "This evolution has led many institutions, the federal government and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to reassess their response to COVID-19 and adapt accordingly."

The University of Michigan also changed its policy, which would no longer require students who live off campus to report their COVID-19 vaccination. The new change, which went into effect last week, also drops the requirement for campus employees outside of clinical settings.

However, the requirement remains for students living in Michigan Housing.

U of M officials say the Dearborn and Flint campuses do not require but encourage students and staff to be up to date with their COVID vaccination and boosters.