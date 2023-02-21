University of Michigan drops COVID vaccine reporting requirement for off-campus students

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The University of Michigan no longer requires students who live off campus to report their COVID-19 vaccination.

According to the university, the new policy went into effect on Monday and also drops the requirement for campus employees outside of clinical settings.

However, the requirement remains for students living in Michigan Housing.

Additionally, students who will live on campus in fall 2023 must submit proof of vaccination with the bivalent omicron booster (or have proved medical or religious exemption) by May 15, as well as five routine childhood vaccinations (or complete an attestation stating they are not vaccinated and understand additional protocols).

University President Santa Ono and Chief Health Officer Robert Ernst sent out an email about the change on Monday.

"These revisions have been made following many careful deliberations," Ono said. "Given our community's high level of COVID-19 vaccination, we can safely move our focus to students living in UM-Ann Arbor housing, most of whom will be new to the community this fall."

U of M officials say the Dearborn and Flint campuses do not require, but encourage, that students and staff are up to date with their COVID vaccination and boosters.

Michigan Medicine, some schools, units, programs or third-party partners will have their own policy.

T'his puts us in line with the vast majority of Big Ten and peer institutions, and follows state requirements for K-12 students," Ernst said. "Most students living on campus already have these childhood immunizations, and we will now be better prepared to respond in the event of an outbreak or exposure from one of these diseases. Ensuring all residents have the bivalent omicron booster also offers important protection against COVID-19."

Visit the U of M Health Response website for more information on the updated policy.