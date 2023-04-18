Michigan State hiring firm to review university's response to mass shooting

EAST LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State University announced it has hired a firm to review the university's response to the mass shooting in February.

The university selected Ohio-based Security Risk Management Consultants to lead the external investigation, which will include reviewing law enforcement action to MSU's operational response, continuity of operations, campus support and communication protocols.

The firm's team includes former law enforcement, public safety executives and a mental health expert.

MSU officials say the firm will release recommendations to improve the university's response and campus safety. Those recommendations will be shared to the public.

"SRMC brings decades' worth of experience in response evaluation and safety and security improvements with work spanning 40 states and 10 countries," MSU President Teresa Woodruff said in a statement. "Their experience working with higher education institutions will be a critical asset as we work to strengthen our response efforts and ensure a safer campus for our community."

Three students were killed and five others were wounded in the shooting on Feb. 13. The shooter, identified as Anthony McRae died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

All five surviving victims have been released from the hospital, with the last student discharged earlier this month.