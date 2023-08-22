Michigan State students move back to campus ahead of fall semester

EAST LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Tuesday was move-in day at Michigan State University as the school welcomes more than 11,000 students to campus.

"I feel really good. I am moving away from my family, but they're still so close, so I feel like I'm in a really good headspace," said Kellsey Hall, a freshman on campus.

Hall says that despite the deadly mass shooting in February, MSU has always been her first choice for school.

"It did cross my parents' minds, and they were a little reluctant at first, but then I really had to explain to them that this is going to happen anywhere, no matter what, so you just kind of have to understand that," Hall said.

MSU student body president Emily Hoyumpa echoed Hall's sentiment.

"I think everyone has a different definition of safety, and obviously, I think it's important that we continue to acknowledge different voices that will be having a say on campus and what their feelings are," she said. "There's always going to be room for improvement so I'm looking forward to getting students' thoughts on that."

For Hall and Hoyumpa, their excitement isn't just over the state of classes and learning something new; they're excited to get to know people on campus.

"I've met some really talented, amazing people, and it just gets me excited for the whole college experience," Hall said.

"Just getting to see my classmates and my friends again, and just being back in East Lansing. East Lansing really is home. East Lansing isn't just home because of the place; it's home because of the people," added Hoyumpa.