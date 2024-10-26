5 Michigan State University students arrested at pro-Palestine protest

MSU asks judge to dismiss Mel Tucker's lawsuit, Trump, Harris return to state and more top stories

MSU asks judge to dismiss Mel Tucker's lawsuit, Trump, Harris return to state and more top stories

MSU asks judge to dismiss Mel Tucker's lawsuit, Trump, Harris return to state and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — Five students at Michigan State University were arrested during a pro-Palestine protest at the Hanna Administration Building Friday night.

The school said in a statement that protesters were informed the building closes at 6 p.m. and and the lobby of the president's office, located in the building, closes at 5 p.m.

Staff with the president's office stayed past closing time to allow the group additional time for demonstrating and to leave the space, according to the school.

Around 6:40 p.m., protesters were given three separate warnings by police to leave the space and building or face trespassing charges.

"Michigan State University respects and recognizes the right to protest and exercise free speech," the statement said. "But also needs to balance safety concerns for buildings and campus spaces."

Five students representing the Hurriya Coalition, who organized the demonstration, were arrested. The coalition is demanding divestment from weapons manufacturers and the state of Israel.

Earlier Friday, according to the coalition, 40 students staged a walkout of the MSU Board of Trustees meeting.

Last month, pro-Palestinian protesters at Wayne State University set up an encampment in an effort to push for the university to divest from companies and investment funds with ties to Israel.