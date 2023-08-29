Michigan State Rep. Alabas Farhat to introduce legislation against discreet vaping products

(CBS DETROIT) - In the state of Michigan, it's illegal to sell vapes to anyone under the age of 21.

And while most companies say they aren't, some, like highlightvape.com, are giving minors all the reason to want to buy one.

State Rep. Alabas Farhat says disguising vapes as a highlighter isn't cool. It's crooked.

"They are designed to look like everyday school objects. Like a highlighter, like a pencil, like a USB stick, right? And they are misleading. They are hard for teachers and school administrators to catch on to, and they are marketing to specifically at kids," Farhat says.

That's why he is introducing new legislation that would ban the sale of vaping products designed to look like school supplies.

"Anytime that we've seen companies or illegal actors taking advantage of our kids, I think that is when the government has to step up and say that's a bridge too far," Farhat says.

Farhat isn't the only one who feels this way. Educators at Dearborn Public Schools told CBS News Detroit last week they, too, are concerned.

"There are some real health concerns, especially when you are putting these devices in the hands of 13, 14, 15-year-old kids who are going to create habits that could last well into their adulthood," Communications Director David Mustonen says.

It's why Farhat says this bill, if passed, would not only limit the access to underage users but punish those who create products that pretend to be something else.

"The legislation would look at curbing the way the vape itself is marketed and the way it's designed to limit it from being made to look like a school product," Farhat says.

Farhat says the bill is still being drafted and worked on but says once it is ready for a proposal, he's confident his colleagues will support it when it's time to vote.