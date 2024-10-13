Two Michigan State Police troopers injured after motorist hits patrol car

Walz visiting Macomb County, Jill Biden in Michigan next week and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - Two Michigan State Police troopers were injured after a motorist driving a truck hit a patrol car early Sunday.

Police say it happened at 2:30 a.m. in the area of Interstate 96 and Joy Road.

The troopers, from the Metro South Post, were investigating a crash when a 20-year-old driving a Ford F-150 struck the patrol car.

Both troopers were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries. The patrol car was significantly damaged.

Authorities say the 20-year-old, from Novi, was determined to be impaired and was arrested.

Last month, a Michigan State Police trooper was killed after a crash on Interstate 75. Motor Carrier Officer Daniel Kerstetter had pulled a semi-truck over for a traffic violation when his vehicle was rear-ended by a 38-year-old woman driving a Ford Explorer.

Kerstetter died from his injuries less than a week after the crash. The woman also died as a result of the crash.