Two Michigan State Police troopers injured after motorist hits patrol car
(CBS DETROIT) - Two Michigan State Police troopers were injured after a motorist driving a truck hit a patrol car early Sunday.
Police say it happened at 2:30 a.m. in the area of Interstate 96 and Joy Road.
The troopers, from the Metro South Post, were investigating a crash when a 20-year-old driving a Ford F-150 struck the patrol car.
Both troopers were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries. The patrol car was significantly damaged.
Authorities say the 20-year-old, from Novi, was determined to be impaired and was arrested.
Last month, a Michigan State Police trooper was killed after a crash on Interstate 75. Motor Carrier Officer Daniel Kerstetter had pulled a semi-truck over for a traffic violation when his vehicle was rear-ended by a 38-year-old woman driving a Ford Explorer.
Kerstetter died from his injuries less than a week after the crash. The woman also died as a result of the crash.