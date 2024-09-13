Michigan State Police trooper, 1 other person injured in crash on Detroit-area freeway

Macomb County school district cancels class over threat, 11 charged in UM protests and more stories

Macomb County school district cancels class over threat, 11 charged in UM protests and more stories

Macomb County school district cancels class over threat, 11 charged in UM protests and more stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan State Police trooper and another person were injured in a crash on I-75 Friday morning.

The incident happened at 8:40 a.m. on northbound I-75 near Dix in Lincoln Park.

A motor carrier officer was out on a traffic stop when their vehicle was hit, according to state police. The officer was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police say another person was also injured.

No other information has been released at this time.