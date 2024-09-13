Watch CBS News
Michigan State Police trooper, 1 other person injured in crash on Detroit-area freeway

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan State Police trooper and another person were injured in a crash on I-75 Friday morning. 

The incident happened at 8:40 a.m. on northbound I-75 near Dix in Lincoln Park. 

A motor carrier officer was out on a traffic stop when their vehicle was hit, according to state police. The officer was taken to the hospital for treatment. 

Police say another person was also injured. 

No other information has been released at this time. 

