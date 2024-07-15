Michigan State Police tapped to assist with security at RNC in Milwaukee

Inside Trump's plan for RNC after shooting Inside Trump's plan for the RNC after assassination attempt 03:00

(CBS DETROIT) — Michigan State Police deployed troopers to assist with security and crowd management during the 2024 Republican National Convention, where former President Donald Trump will formally accept the party's nomination.

In response to a call for assistance from the City of Milwaukee, 35 troopers were sent to help.

"We stand ready to assist our colleagues in Milwaukee with this high-profile event," said Col. James F. Grady II, director of the Michigan State Police. "As state troopers, our members are trained in crowd management and scene security to ensure a safe environment for everyone. We have planned our mobilization to ensure we leave adequate staffing here in our state."

The Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC) allows states to request assistance from other states and reimburses the costs.

Troopers left for Milwaukee on July 13, according to a release from state police, and will be deployed for seven days. They are being led by Capt. Gregory Morenko, the commander of the MSP Third District.

Since the agency joined EMAC in 2002, they have deployed troopers to assist other states multiple times, "including for Hurricane Katrina in Louisiana in 2005, severe flooding in Minnesota in 2009, Hurricane Irene in New York in 2011, Hurricane Sandy in New Jersey in 2012 and the Republican National Convention in Cleveland in 2016," according to the release.

State police noted that Chicago did not send an EMAC request for assistance for the Democratic National Convention.

There will be a variety of Republican leaders, rising stars, celebrities and otheres addressing the RNC from Monday to Thursday. This comes after the former president was grazed by a bullet during an assassination attempt at a rally in Pennsylvania. The gunman and an audience member, who was identified as Corey Comperatore, were killed.

The former president is also expected to announce his running mate Monday afternoon.