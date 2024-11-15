Michigan State Police investigating murder in Livingston County

Michigan firearm deer hunting season kicks off, Lions prepare for Jaguars and more top stories

Michigan firearm deer hunting season kicks off, Lions prepare for Jaguars and more top stories

Michigan firearm deer hunting season kicks off, Lions prepare for Jaguars and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — Michigan State Police are investigating a murder that occurred early Friday morning in Livingston County.

Troopers responded to a home in the 6000 block of Sargent Road in Handy Township around 1 a.m. Friday after a resident of the home reported that he heard what he thought was an argument between two roommates who lived in the basement. Police say when the man went to check on the two roommates, he found a 57-year-old man injured and lying on the floor. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say a 35-year-old Howell man ran away from the home. Troopers and deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff's Office began searching for the suspect.

Later in the morning, around 2:25 a.m., a homeowner in the 5700 block of Millett Road called the police about a man pounding on their door. Deputies responded to the home and arrested the man after learning that he was the same man who ran away from the home where the murder occurred.

MSP is not releasing the cause of death or if any weapons were involved in the homicide. An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call MSP's Brighton Post at 810-227-1051.