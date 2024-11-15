Watch CBS News
Crime

Michigan State Police investigating murder in Livingston County

By Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

Michigan firearm deer hunting season kicks off, Lions prepare for Jaguars and more top stories
Michigan firearm deer hunting season kicks off, Lions prepare for Jaguars and more top stories 04:00

(CBS DETROIT) — Michigan State Police are investigating a murder that occurred early Friday morning in Livingston County. 

Troopers responded to a home in the 6000 block of Sargent Road in Handy Township around 1 a.m. Friday after a resident of the home reported that he heard what he thought was an argument between two roommates who lived in the basement. Police say when the man went to check on the two roommates, he found a 57-year-old man injured and lying on the floor. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Police say a 35-year-old Howell man ran away from the home. Troopers and deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff's Office began searching for the suspect. 

Later in the morning, around 2:25 a.m., a homeowner in the 5700 block of Millett Road called the police about a man pounding on their door. Deputies responded to the home and arrested the man after learning that he was the same man who ran away from the home where the murder occurred. 

MSP is not releasing the cause of death or if any weapons were involved in the homicide. An investigation is ongoing. 

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call MSP's Brighton Post at 810-227-1051.

Joseph Buczek

Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.