State police seek public's help as they investigate homicide on M-14 in Washtenaw County

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - On Tuesday, Michigan State Police announced it was investigating a suspected homicide after a man was found dead in a car on M-14 in Washtenaw County, and now authorities are seeking the public's assistance, state police said.

At about 4:25 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18, troopers were dispatched to westbound M-14 and Earhart Road in Ann Arbor Township on reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a 28-year-old man from Detroit in a vehicle with gunshot wounds. Authorities provided life-saving measures, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

MSP says a motive is unknown at this time. Witnesses told authorities they saw a man wearing a hoodie standing outside the victim's car shooting a gun.

In addition, they said the suspect left the area in a dark-colored sedan.

Detectives are asking the public to share any information about this crime. MSP is asking drivers who have dash cams and were in the area around the time of the incident to contact MSP. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 877-646-4677 or 855-MICH-TIP.