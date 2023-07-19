Police investigate "suspected homicide" on M-14 in Washtenaw County

ANN ARBOR (CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police says it is investigating a suspected homicide after one person was found inside a vehicle Tuesday on M-14 in Washtenaw County.

Police were called sometime after 4 p.m., July 18, to westbound M-14 at Earhart Road in Ann Arbor Township, where they found the victim inside a vehicle on the shoulder.

The victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, suffered from an apparent gunshot wound, police say.

Police say westbound M-14 at Earhart is closed until further notice.

Authorities have not released any additional information.