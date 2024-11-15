Former Whirlpool exec files $10 million lawsuit against Michigan State Police over alleged civil rights violations

(CBS DETROIT) — A Black former Whirlpool executive is suing Michigan State Police, alleging that two troopers arrested him for intoxication despite passing a series of sobriety tests during a traffic stop earlier this year in Berrian County, Michigan.

Dakarai Larriett, from Alabama, filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan, seeking $10 million in damages. According to the lawsuit, Larriett was charged with operating under the influence of a controlled substance, but the charge was dropped due to a lack of evidence.

Michigan State Police says it has launched an internal affairs investigation but disputes the allegations.

MSP sent a statement to CBS News Detroit that reads in part, "At no time did MSP troopers attempt to plant narcotics on Mr. Larriett or in his vehicle. The term 'stash' referred to the trooper's inability to locate his supply of Preliminary Breath Test (PBT) straws, which are required for administering a PBT." MSP further said that its investigation concluded that the traffic stop was conducted in accordance with department policy and legal standards.

The lawsuit alleges that Larriett was driving through Benton Harbor on April 10, 2024, when he was pulled over and treated with "hostility and suspicion" based on race. According to an affidavit, Larriett claimed that the troopers asked questions about his level of education, occupation, and his car.

Larriett claimed that after completing sobriety tests, he was transported to a nearby hospital for a blood test before being taken to the Berrien County Jail. According to the affidavit, an X-ray during the booking process showed "an anomaly," and one of the troopers allegedly tried to pressure Larriett into confessing that he swallowed a bag of drugs; however, the affidavit states that the anomaly was later determined to be gas bubbles.

Larriett says he ordered a 12-panel drug test the following day from urgent care, showing that he was negative for all drugs.

"It is clear that the troopers were planning to plant drugs in Plaintiff's vehicle and implicate him in a drug crime as they also attempted to at the jail. Plaintiff had neither weed nor alcohol. Plaintiff was not on drugs nor intoxicated. Plaintiff did not violate any traffic laws. Plaintiff was Black, driving an expensive car, with another Black man as a passenger at night and as a result was targeted," read the lawsuit.

In the complaint, Larriett's legal team submitted examples of one of the trooper's social media accounts that they allege displays "obvious homophobia, transphobia, racism and misogyny."

The lawsuit also claims that Larriett requested to have his information removed from all databases but was denied the request.

"This case is about more than just one individual," civil rights attorney Shawndrica Simmons, who is representing Larriett, said in a statement. "It's about holding the Michigan State Police accountable for their actions and sending a clear message that racial discrimination and homophobia have no place in our society. The abuse Dakarai Larriett endured must never happen again."

Full statement from MSP

"The Michigan State Police is committed to unbiased policing and the fair treatment of all individuals. We take any allegations of misconduct with the utmost seriousness. At no time did MSP troopers attempt to plant narcotics on Mr. Larriett or in his vehicle. The term "stash" referred to the trooper's inability to locate his supply of Preliminary Breath Test (PBT) straws, which are required for administering a PBT. Upon learning of the allegations in Mr. Larriett's lawsuit, we initiated an internal affairs investigation. As it pertains to the traffic stop, the investigation concluded the stop was conducted in accordance with department policy and legal standards. Sexist, racist and homophobic remarks are not in line with the values of the Michigan State Police. The allegation about these personal social media posts is part of the internal affairs investigation." We want to assure the community that this matter will continue to be handled professionally and with the utmost integrity.