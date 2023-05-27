Michigan State Police brace for influx of travel during Memorial Day weekend

(CBS DETROIT) - This weekend, millions will join in on the Memorial Day weekend fun. AAA predicts more than 1.2 million Michigan residents will travel for the extended holiday weekend. Drivers can expect to see state troopers out patrolling the areas.

"This is a big one for us, it's probably the first post-pandemic real Memorial Day that we've seen," Lt. Mike Shaw, added.

Michigan State Police brace for an active weekend. Metro Detroit is expected to welcome several events over the course of the next 72 hours and MSP knows people will be traveling all across the area.

"From the Movement Festival downtown to just people having a good time, we just want you to remain vigilant. Kind of look around and if something kinda gets your gut going, that isn't right. Make sure you call the police.," said. Lt. Mike Shaw.

As the interstates see more and more travel during holiday weekends, troopers do have areas where traffic may be of concern.

"[I-75] is going to be pretty bad for this area we'll see it in the Auburn Hills area we'll see it in some of the construction zones that are out there even though there is no one working out there at the time, there are some of those zones where you won't be able to move them out of the way," MSP said.

Keeping a close eye on making sure travelers reach their destinations safely is the main goal for the weekend. Authorities gave CBS News Detroit three simple ideas travelers need to keep in mind, while out this weekend.

"They don't drive distracted and they keep their speed down and they wear their seatbelts they probably will have a good holiday," Shaw said.