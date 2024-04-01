Michigan sees decrease in traffic fatalities in 2023: report

(CBS DETROIT) - Federal officials reported 1,040 traffic fatalities in Michigan in 2023, a decrease from 1,124 fatalities in 2022.

According to a report from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, more than 30 states saw a decrease over the year. Additionally, the United States experienced a decrease in traffic facilities from 42,514 in 2022 to 40,990 in 2023.

Despite the decrease, the number of fatalities has remained in the thousands since 2020, according to Michigan traffic crash data. The NHTSA says the U.S. did an increase in fatalities during the COVID-19 pandemic

In April, police across the state of Michigan will be cracking down on distracted driving, months after the state implemented a hands-free law on June 30, 2023. The law prohibits drivers from handling their phones unless they call 911 or if the phones are in mounts.

In addition to distracted driving, AAA says drowsy driving is 10 times higher than reported in fatal crashes. The NHTSA says the number of crashes involving sleepiness is often underestimated and, at times, difficult to identify.