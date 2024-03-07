Drowsy driving leading cause of fatal crashes, AAA report says

(CBS DETROIT) - A new AAA study shows that drowsy driving is 10 times higher than reported in fatal crashes.

The report shows that 18% (30,000) of all traffic fatalities involved drowsy drivers between 2017 and 2021. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the number of crashes involving sleepiness is often underestimated and, at times, difficult to identify.

"This study should be a wakeup call for drivers to not underestimate the dangers of drowsy driving," said AAA spokesperson Adrienne Woodland in a statement. "Whether you're driving to work or taking the family on a road trip, stay alert or get off the road."

AAA says to watch for warning signs of drowsy driving, such as frequent yawning and blinking, difficulty remembering the last few miles, missing an exit, drifting from a lane, and hitting a rumble strip on the side of the road.

Who is at risk?

Teen and young adult drivers

Drivers on the road between midnight and 6 a.m. or in the later afternoon.

Drivers who don't get enough sleep.

Commercial truck drivers.

Drivers who work the night shift or long shifts.

Drivers with untreated sleep disorders – like sleep apnea, where breathing repeatedly stops and starts.

Drivers who use medicines that make them drowsy.

How can you avoid drowsy driving?