Michigan Science Center ranked top 10 best science museum in U.S.

CBS DETROIT) - Exciting news for the Michigan Science Center in Detroit. The museum was voted in the top ten best science museums across the country.

It's an accomplishment the museum has held onto the last three years.

"It's a huge honor for us and really shows the support we get from our communities here in Michigan. It was amazing," said Lucy Hale, chief business officer for the Michigan Science Center.

The museum was ranked third out of 10 of the best science museums in the nation, according to a USA Today top 10 best choice online poll.

An achievement Hale says the organization is proud to hold on to.

"We were number two last year and number five the year before so this is the third year in a row we've been in the top five which is great," said Hale.

With over 200 hands-on exhibits throughout the museum, the creativity and innovation speaks for itself, but what Hale says makes the Michigan Science Center stand out from its competitors.

"We have a wonderful group of educators who do experiences throughout the museum throughout the day. That's part of what makes it so special is that you're always going to have a slightly different experience every time you come," Hale said.

And whether you geek out on science or not, are a kid or maybe even a kid at heart, Hale insists there's something that will peak anyone's interest.

"Not everybody who grows up is going to become a scientist, but science is relevant in all of our lives and so that's really what we hope people walk away with when they come to the science center," said Hale.

Though there is some tough competition out there, Hale says the museum is going to keep pushing to get to that number one spot.

In the meantime, the museum is always hosting interesting events to show kids science is fun.

On Saturday, March 4, the Michigan Science Center is partnering with the Girl Scouts of Southeastern Michigan throughout the month until April 9 to do a "Science of the Cookie" program.

Kids will learn about the science behind butter and why it's important for baking and the chemistry behind the ingredients used when making a cookie.

That's just a couple of fun experiments the museum is offering. Girl Scouts will also be selling cookies.

The top 10 winners of Best Science Museum are the following:

Center of Science and Industry (COSI) The Wild Center Michigan Science Center Tellus Science Museum Saint Louis Science Center Great Lakes Science Center Exploratorium California Academy of Sciences The Franklin Institute The Museum of Flight