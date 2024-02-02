Michigan promotes Kirk Campbell to offensive coordinator, Grant Newsome to offensive line coach

Michigan has promoted Kirk Campbell to offensive coordinator and Grant Newsome to offensive line coach on a new staff headed by Sherrone Moore following Jim Harbaugh's departure.

Campbell had worked as quarterbacks coach and Newsome had coached tight ends during Michigan's 2023 national championship season.

"Kirk and Grant are two bright offensive minds," Moore said Friday in a statement announcing the promotions. "They have brought a lot to our offensive staff and will make even larger contributions in their new roles. I am excited to have Kirk and Grant take on greater responsibilities in our offense as they continue working with our players to help further their development on and off the field."

The moves come a week after Moore was promoted from offensive coordinator to head coach. Moore takes over for Harbaugh, who received a five-year deal to coach the NFL's Los Angeles Chargers.

Campbell had worked as an analyst at Michigan in 2022 after spending two seasons as Old Dominion's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. He also was an offensive analyst at Penn State from 2017-19.

Newsome spent two seasons as a Michigan graduate assistant before coaching the Wolverines' tight ends in 2022-23.