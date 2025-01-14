Michigan prison guard, Detroit man charged in $443K drug smuggling scheme

Search for missing Warren mother centers around landfill and more top stories

Search for missing Warren mother centers around landfill and more top stories

Search for missing Warren mother centers around landfill and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — A Michigan corrections officer and another man have been charged with attempting to smuggle more than $400,000 worth of drugs into an Upper Peninsula prison.

Michigan State Police say Andre Taylor, 59, of Clinton Township, and Edward King, 57, of Detroit, tried to smuggle illegal drugs into the Kinross Correctional Facility in Kincheloe in Chippewa County. Taylor is a corrections officer with the Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC) and was working a temporary assignment at the Kinross facility.

As part of an investigation that started in December, troopers recovered 15 sheets of suspected K2 paper, 50 A12 suboxone strips, 514 N8 suboxone strips, 74 grams of marijuana wax and 62 grams of methamphetamine during traffic stops and while serving search warrants. The estimated value of the drugs inside the prison is $443,000, according to police.

Police also seized $4,592 in cash from Taylor, which officials say was a payment for the drug operation.

In December, the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) received a tip from MDOC about a potential drug smuggling scheme involving a corrections officer following an internal investigation, according to officials. Troopers as well as detectives from MSP joined UPSET and MDOC in an investigation and in conducting the traffic stops of King and Taylor.

King and Taylor were arraigned in Sault Ste. Marie and have since posted bond, which was set at $150,000 for King and $25,000 for Taylor.

The two men are due back in court on Feb. 27.