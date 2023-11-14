Michigan presidential primary 2024: Here's the list of candidates

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan's primary election is set to take place on Feb. 27, 2024, and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has released a list of candidates that will be on the ballot.

Joe Biden is on the list as he seeks a second term, along with two other Democrats, Dean Philips and Marianne Williamson. Phillips serves as the U.S. representative for Minnesota's 3rd Congressional District. Williamson is a best-selling spiritual author who entered the presidential race in 2020 but ended it just a year later. She also spent eight years in Michigan while working as a non-denominational spiritual leader at a church in Warren.

Among the Republican candidates are former President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina governor and United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley.

In addition, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and Biotech CEO Vivek Ramaswamy.

According to Michigan state law, the Secretary of State must release a list of individuals who are "generally advocated by the national news media to be potential presidential candidates" for the presidential primary election.

The chairs for the Michigan Democratic and Republican parties have until 4 p.m. on Nov. 14 to add other candidates to the list.

A candidate who wasn't put on the list by Benson or the party chairs can get their name on the primary ballot by filing a nominating petition with the Secretary of State by 4 p.m. on Dec. 8.

The Michigan presidential primary is set to happen earlier this year, taking place on the fourth Tuesday in February rather than the second Tuesday in March.

The Michigan Legislature will adjourn almost a month earlier than usual on Tuesday, Nov. 14, to ensure new legislation will take effect and make Michigan the fifth state to hold its presidential primary on Feb. 27.