Michigan Matters: Metro Detroit's aglow as holiday season kicks off!

Southfield, MI (CBS Detroit) - With the holiday season in full swing, Rachel Stewart, president of Gardner White, appears on "Michigan Matters," 8 a.m. this Sunday to talk about their Twinkle Town exhibit and a contest among influencers who have decorated trees as part of it at their Warren store.

Stewart, fourth generation to lead the family-owned 110-year-old furniture retail company, also talks about America's Thanksgiving Parade, which the company is presenting sponsor of. She talks with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host, and discusses the parade and its importance to the community and why the company just signed a new contract to be presenting sponsor through 2031.

Rachel Stewart, with her parents (Barb and Steve Tronstein), Parade Company CEO Tony Michaels and Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel at Twinkle Town opening night Tom Lehrer

Stewart also talks about the company, which has grown to 13 stores, and how their offerings of unique and exclusive products is helping their bottom line.

Then, Daran Carey, former president of Detroit Goodfellows, and Rick Pacynski, vice president of the non-profit, appear with Cain to talk about the organization which provides thousands of holiday gifts to children across Metro Detroit.

The Detroit Goodfellows was founded in 1914 by James J. Brady. Today, the Detroit-based organization includes 300 members whose mission is to ensure that there is 'No Kiddie Without a Christmas.'

Each holiday season, the Detroit Goodfellows distribute gift boxes to children ages 4 through 13 living in Detroit, Highland Park, River Rouge, Hamtramck, Harper Woods and Ecorse. Each child receives clothing, socks, underwear, toys, books, games, a dental kit and more.

Then Major Bob Mueller, of the Salvation Army, discusses the venerable organization's efforts to help those in need across Metro Detroit. He talks about the annual Red Kettle Bell Ringers – which they are still seeking-- as more folks are needed to help with that holiday effort. The funds raised through Salvation Army bell ringers at area stores, malls and other places support its programs during the year.

Mueller and his wife, Lisa, who also works in an executive role for the Salvation Army, moved to Detroit in June from Rochester, Minn. where they had worked for the organization.

Watch Michigan Matters, Sunday at 8am on CBS Detroit