Michigan man wins over $500K playing Club Keno

(CBS DETROIT) - A man from Portage, Michigan, has pocketed the biggest prize ever won on the Michigan Lottery Club Keno game.

Sixty-two-year-old Dan Houser bought the winning ticket at Fletcher's Pub in Kalamazoo. It's not the lucky lotto player's first big win.

"I play Club Keno The Jack when the prize gets to around $100,000," said Housler. "I have been lucky in the past and won a $239,074 prize a few years ago!"

His new prize: $503,254.

"I checked my wife's tickets and mine," Houser said. "I was so surprised. I've never seen this much money at once in my life!"

Houser has plans for the money. He'll use it to pay bills and set himself up for "a comfortable retirement."

Lottery officials claim that last year, players won over $407 million on Club Keno, The KICKER, The Extra, and The Jack.

The previous largest prize was $463,361, won on a ticket sold in October 2020 at Red's Sports Bar and Grill in Middleville.