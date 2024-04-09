Michigan man sentenced to at least 22 years for death of hunter

James and Jennifer Crumbley to be sentenced, solar eclipse timelapse and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A 35-year-old Grand Blanc man is sentenced to 22.5 to 60 years in prison for the 2018 shooting death of hunter Chong Yang, the Michigan Attorney General's office announced Tuesday.

Thomas Olson was convicted in February on one count of second-degree murder and one count of felony firearm. The sentencing included a consecutive two-year sentence for the firearm charge.

State officials said Yang, 68, was out hunting in Bath Township on Nov. 16, 2018, when he was killed. His family went looking for him when he did not return home and found his car in the parking lot of the park. Footprints led to the discovery of his body.

He was found with a gunshot wound to the head.

Officials said Olson stole Yang's headlamp, knife, backpack and shotgun.

"While the path to justice can be long, the Bath Township Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the dedicated prosecutors in my office worked tirelessly to secure this arrest, conviction, and now, sentencing," Michigan Attorney Dana Nessel said in a statement. "No jury verdict or sentencing could erase the pain felt by loved ones mourning the loss of Mr. Yang, though we hope today marks a significant step toward healing and a renewed assurance of justice."