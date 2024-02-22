Watch CBS News
Local News

Jury convicts Michigan man in 2018 shooting death of hunter

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Feb. 22, 2024
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Feb. 22, 2024 04:01

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan man was convicted of second-degree murder in the 2018 shooting death of 68-year-old Chong Moua Yang.

Thomas Olson, 35, of Grand Blanc, was found guilty of killing Yang at the Rose Lake State Park in Bath Township.

Officials say Yang was out hunting on Nov. 16, 2018, when he was killed. His family went looking for him when he did not return home and found his car in the parking lot of the park. Footprints led to the discovery of his body.

He was found with a gunshot wound to the head.

Attorney General Dana Nessel said Olson allegedly killed Yang and stole his headlamp, knife, backpack and shotgun.

"I am grateful for the dedicated work of the prosecutors in my office, as well as the determination of the Bath Township Police Department and the FBI in their yearslong pursuit in resolving this cold case," Nessel said in a statement. "This murder shocked the Bath Township and Michigan hunting communities, and it is our hope that this conviction may bring some peace and healing to Mr. Yang's friends and family." 

Sentencing is scheduled for April 8.

First published on February 22, 2024 / 10:46 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.