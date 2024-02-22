Jury convicts Michigan man in 2018 shooting death of hunter

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan man was convicted of second-degree murder in the 2018 shooting death of 68-year-old Chong Moua Yang.

Thomas Olson, 35, of Grand Blanc, was found guilty of killing Yang at the Rose Lake State Park in Bath Township.

Officials say Yang was out hunting on Nov. 16, 2018, when he was killed. His family went looking for him when he did not return home and found his car in the parking lot of the park. Footprints led to the discovery of his body.

He was found with a gunshot wound to the head.

Attorney General Dana Nessel said Olson allegedly killed Yang and stole his headlamp, knife, backpack and shotgun.

"I am grateful for the dedicated work of the prosecutors in my office, as well as the determination of the Bath Township Police Department and the FBI in their yearslong pursuit in resolving this cold case," Nessel said in a statement. "This murder shocked the Bath Township and Michigan hunting communities, and it is our hope that this conviction may bring some peace and healing to Mr. Yang's friends and family."

Sentencing is scheduled for April 8.