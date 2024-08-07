Watch CBS News
Local News

Michigan man sentenced for starting fire at ex-girlfriend's home

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

Harris and Walz to campaign in Michigan, Vance visiting Shelby Township and more top stories
Harris and Walz to campaign in Michigan, Vance visiting Shelby Township and more top stories 04:00

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan man was sentenced to prison for setting his ex-girlfriend's Macomb County home on fire, officials said. 

Zachary Zielonka, 31, of Riley Township, pleaded no contest to second-degree arson and first-degree home invasion charges in June.

He was charged in connection to an incident on Sept. 7, 2023, in which he broke into his ex-girlfriend's Richmond Township home and set a vehicle on fire inside the attached garage, according to a release from the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office. 

Zielonka was sentenced to 30 months to 20 years for both charges. 

"Our community can rest a little easier knowing that such dangerous behavior will not be tolerated," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido. "We remain committed to upholding the law and protecting our citizens from such acts."

Sara Powers

Sara Powers is a digital producer for CBS Detroit. A Detroit native, Sara has been covering local topics such as breaking news, politics and entertainment for CBS Detroit since 2021.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.