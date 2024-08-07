Michigan man sentenced for starting fire at ex-girlfriend's home

Harris and Walz to campaign in Michigan, Vance visiting Shelby Township and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan man was sentenced to prison for setting his ex-girlfriend's Macomb County home on fire, officials said.

Zachary Zielonka, 31, of Riley Township, pleaded no contest to second-degree arson and first-degree home invasion charges in June.

He was charged in connection to an incident on Sept. 7, 2023, in which he broke into his ex-girlfriend's Richmond Township home and set a vehicle on fire inside the attached garage, according to a release from the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.

Zielonka was sentenced to 30 months to 20 years for both charges.

"Our community can rest a little easier knowing that such dangerous behavior will not be tolerated," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido. "We remain committed to upholding the law and protecting our citizens from such acts."