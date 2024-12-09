Michigan man sentenced to 9 years for armed robbery of hydroponics store

Detroit shooting suspect in court, Syrian Americans celebrate in Metro Detroit and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — A Michigan man has been sentenced to nine years in prison for his role in the armed robbery of a hydroponics store in February 2020.

Andrew Curtis Williams, 27, of Westland, pleaded guilty in August to taking part in the robbery of Albion Hydroponics, in which a store employee was reportedly assaulted with a gun and placed in restraints.

According to court documents, Williams admitted to his role in the Feb. 10, 2020 robbery. Williams also pleaded guilty to brandishing a firearm while committing the robbery.

A second suspect, Kyle Lynn Carson, 28, of Jackson, is accused of using a gun to strike the store employee. Carson pleaded guilty and was sentenced to five years in prison.

"This crime was extremely dangerous," said U.S. Attorney Mark Totten in a news release. "No one should fear violence while simply doing their job. These are serious crimes, and my office will continue working with our law enforcement partners to ensure offenders are held accountable and our communities are safe from violent crimes."

Officials are seeking information on an unknown third man who took part in the robbery. Anyone with information about this person is asked to call the Grand Rapids Office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives at 616-301-6100.