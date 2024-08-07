Michigan man charged with selling stolen Home Deport rental equipment for $23K

Harris and Walz to campaign in Michigan, Vance visiting Shelby Township and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - An Ecorse man is facing several felony charges after allegedly stealing and selling Home Depot rental equipment.

Jonathan Allen, 33, was arraigned Tuesday on one count of conducting a criminal enterprise, a 20-year felony, and three counts of false pretenses ($20,000 or more but less than $50,000).

The Michigan Attorney General's Office says Allen sold several pieces of heavy equipment, including a backhoe, excavator and lift, to a Harrison man in June and July 2023. Allen allegedly advertised the equipment on Facebook Marketplace and said the equipment belonged to a relative who had recently passed away.

Authorities say Allen rented the equipment from Home Depot stores in Farmington Hills, Taylor and Utica and then sold the items — worth more than $70,000 — for $23,000.

"This scheme not only victimized the individual who was conned out of thousands of dollars but also disrupted business operations at several Home Depot locations and impacted countless customers who rely on these tools for their projects," Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement. "My FORCE Team is committed to holding accountable those who commit organized retail crimes."

Allen is back in court on Aug. 19.