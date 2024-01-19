Man pleads guilty for allegedly threatening to "gut" Michigan county sheriff in audio message

HILLSDALE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan man has pleaded guilty after officials alleged he threatened to "gut" the Hillsdale County sheriff.

Chad Young, 50, of Hillsdale, is charged with one count of making a false report or threat of terrorism. With the guilty plea, there's a sentencing agreement of three years' probation, with the first nine months to be served in county jail, according to the Michigan Attorney General's office.

Officials say Young allegedly left an audio message for Sheriff Scott Hodshire after he filed a complaint that did not result in criminal charges.

"We entrust our public safety officials to make certain decisions for our communities. Residents are welcome to disagree with those decisions, but responding to disagreements with death threats is a serious crime," Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a press release. "When promises of violence are made against elected officials, my department's Hate Crimes and Domestic Terrorism unit will not hesitate to bring appropriate charges."