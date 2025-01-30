Michigan man dies after "severe hoarding" prevented him from escaping house fire, police say

MT. MORRIS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 66-year-old Michigan man died in a house fire on Saturday after he was unable to leave his home due to "severe hoarding," police say.

According to the Mt. Morris Police Department, the fire happened at about 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 25 in the 12300 block of Benson Road.

First responders with the Genesee Township Fire Department and the Clio Area Fire Department were dispatched to the home, where they later found Ralph Lewis McCleese of Mt. Morris. They located McCleese inside the home underneath debris that had fallen on him.

Police say McCleese was unable to get out in time and appeared to have died from smoke inhalation.

An investigation by the Michigan State Police determined that it was an accidental fire. However, fire investigators were unable to determine its cause.

"The Genesee Township Fire Department, Clio Area Fire Department, Michigan State Police, and the City of Mt. Morris give their condolences to the family and friends of Mr. McCleese during this tragic time," Mt. Morris police said in a news release.