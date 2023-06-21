Michigan man arrested for fatally shooting woman found dead in jail cell

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan man accused of fatally shooting a 57-year-old woman was found dead in the Berrien County Jail.

According to the Berrien County Sheriff's Office, 60-year-old David Mabry, of Stevensville, was "found unresponsive in his cell" at about 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday, two days after he was taken into custody for murder and weapons charges.

"Life-saving measures were taken by jail staff and Medic 1 Ambulance but were unsuccessful," according to a press release.

An investigation is underway pending an autopsy. Police did not see any apparent signs of trauma. Authorities say Mabry had previous medical conditions.

Michigan State Police say Mabry allegedly shot and killed the woman on Sunday at a home in the 2100 block of Russel Road in Baroda Township.

Police say the woman, who knew Mabry, was sitting on her backyard patio with her husband when Mabry stopped by their house and shot the woman without any visible provocation.

The woman's husband disarmed Mabry after a brief struggle. He immediately left and drove away from the home.