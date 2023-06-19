MSP: Man walks up to Michigan couple sitting in backyard, fatally shoots 57-year-old woman
BARODA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - State police are investigating after a 57-year-old Berrien County woman was fatally shot, by a man she knew, while she and her husband were sitting in their backyard Sunday afternoon.
The incident happened at about 2:10 p.m. at a home in the 2100 block of Russell Road in Baroda Township.
The victim was sitting on her patio in her backyard with her husband when the suspect, a 60-year-old Stevensville man, who both of them knew, stopped by their house.
Police say without any visible provocation, the suspect pulled a gun out of his pocket and shot the woman.
The woman's husband disarmed the suspect after a brief struggle. The suspect then immediately left and drove away from the home.
Authorities located and arrested the suspect without incident.
The case pends a prosecutor's review.
The investigation is ongoing.
