MSP: Man walks up to Michigan couple sitting in backyard, fatally shoots 57-year-old woman

BARODA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - State police are investigating after a 57-year-old Berrien County woman was fatally shot, by a man she knew, while she and her husband were sitting in their backyard Sunday afternoon. 

The incident happened at about 2:10 p.m. at a home in the 2100 block of Russell Road in Baroda Township.

The victim was sitting on her patio in her backyard with her husband when the suspect, a 60-year-old Stevensville man, who both of them knew, stopped by their house. 

Police say without any visible provocation, the suspect pulled a gun out of his pocket and shot the woman. 

The woman's husband disarmed the suspect after a brief struggle. The suspect then immediately left and drove away from the home.

Authorities located and arrested the suspect without incident. 

The case pends a prosecutor's review. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

