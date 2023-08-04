Michigan Library Association launches campaign against book bans

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Librarians from across the state launched a new campaign to fight against book bans and censorship.

The campaign, called MI Right to Read, was created by the Michigan Library Association (MLA) and aims to educate the public and oppose removing books from library shelves. MI Read to Read is a six-month educational campaign.

"We decided that we were going to be very proactive and try to make sure that we had resources in place that could help our librarians and our libraries deal with things that we knew were coming into Michigan," said Debbie Mikula, executive director of the Michigan Library Association.

The group developed a coalition, conducted polling and created a website to track book bans taking place in Michigan. The website doubles as a space people can go to rally support for libraries. MLA's polling found that most Michigan voters don't support book bans.

"We made sure that we had somewhere that any individual in the state of Michigan could request support from us," Mikula said. "Whether that was a attend a board meeting or write a letter or, you know, try to get people together to show up at some of these meetings or just really about supporting them because they just didn't have anyone else to go to.

"We're really excited about continuing to inform citizens here in Michigan about their First Amendment rights, the right to read."