Michigan Legislature adjourns before Thanksgiving

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - For the first time in more than 50 years, the Michigan Legislature has adjourned before Thanksgiving.

The early end date puts a few pieces of legislation on the books, but lawmakers say this move is all about changing Michigan's primary forward.

The Michigan Legislature adjourned sine die on Tuesday, Nov. 14, which means lawmakers have finished formal meetings for this year.

"They just want to move that presidential primary up early because the Senate did not give that immediate effect by adjourning today, I think, puts into place that they can move that presidential primary up to February," said State Rep. Jaime Greene.

For a piece of legislation to pass with immediate effect, meaning it becomes law right away, it needs to get a two-thirds vote in the Michigan Senate. The bill to move up Michigan's primary didn't get that two-thirds vote, and without it, the state's primary date wouldn't have changed in time for the 2024 election.

Typically, legislation is implemented 90 days after the legislature adjourns for the year. It's a move that Republican lawmakers have voiced their disapproval.

"It doesn't make sense why we should do this," Greene said. "We have so much other work that we need to get done. And then we even need to start tackling the budget for next year."

Lawmakers were not required to appear in person for this final day of the session; Greene says that she attended Tuesday's 15-minute session because she felt it was her duty.

"I'm here because I came to work today, but just because I am not in session doesn't mean I stop working for the 65th House district and really essentially the entire state of Michigan," Greene said.