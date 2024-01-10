Michigan lawmakers reconvene for the first day of 2024 session

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - It's the first day of an even split inside the Michigan Capitol: Democrats and Republicans are facing off 54 to 54.

The question is, will lawmakers be able to work across the aisle? They tell CBS News Detroit we'll have to see.

"We still hold the gavel at 54-54," said state Rep. Donavan McKinney.

Last year, Michigan Democrats in the House held a slim majority with 65 Democrats to 54 Republicans for the first time in decades.

But at the end of last term, two Democrats stepped down from their seats to run for local office in metro Detroit. Until a special election can be held, neither party holds the upper hand.

"We're excited to get back to 56, but in the meantime, we're going to pass some policy, work with the Senate and our governor, and see if the Republicans will want to work with us, so if they do, we're going to pass some good policy," said McKinney.

That wait-and-see attitude is shared across the aisle.

"Well, you know politics is politics," said state Rep. Bryan Posthumus. "Everything is political, and so if the Speaker of the House and the Republican leader in the House can agree on what an equally divided house looks like we might be able to get some things accomplished. If not, you know what, it's going to be politics as usual."

Special elections are expected to be held in late April or early May this year.